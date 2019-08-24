'Arise Sir Jofra': Barmy Army hails pacer Archer

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): England's pacer Jofra Archer might just be a few matches old in international cricket, but the bowler has been primed by many as the newest sensation in the world of cricket.

With a rise in popularity, Archer continues to take giant strides on the cricketing field. The Barmy Army (England supporters) on Friday were seen hailing Archer by saying "Arise Sir Jofra" during day two of the third Test in the ongoing Ashes.

In a video posted by cricket.com.au, a security guard can be seen walking away with inflatable watermelon, but Archer comes in to save the day and returns the watermelon back to the crowd and it is then, the chants of "Arise Sir Jofra" are heard.

Jofra again giving England fans something to cheer about ???? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/6kZzJL5zRX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 23, 2019



In the ongoing third Test, England bowled out Australia for 179 runs in the first innings as Archer scalped six wickets, but the Three Lions had a disappointing stint with the bat as they were bundled out for just 67, giving Australia a lead of 112 runs.

The Aussies were left at 171/6 at the close of play on day two with Marnus Labuschagne still at the crease.

Both Archer and Australia's batsman Steven Smith were engaged in an intense battle in the second Test match, and the former was hit on the neck by a bouncer bowled by the latter.

As a result, Smith is missing the third Test match as he did not recover in time after suffering a delayed concussion.

The 30-year-old had to deal with two blows on day four of the second Test match. First, he was struck on the elbow by Jofra Archer and soon after he got a hit on the neck by a bouncer from the pacer.

Physios from both England and Australia attended to Smith, but the batsman had to leave the park to undergo a concussion test. A while later, the batsman made his way back to the crease, but a section of England crowd was seen booing the player.

On the final day of the Test match, Cricket Australia released a statement that Smith had suffered a delayed concussion and as a result, he was ruled out of day five of the second Test.

Marcus Labuschagne was named as the concussion substitute in place of Smith.

Archer went on to take five wickets in his debut Test match and he entered the ICC Test match bowler's rankings at the 83rd position. (ANI)