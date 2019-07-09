Arsenal appoints Edu as technical director

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Former Arsenal player Edu has been appointed as the technical director at the club on Tuesday.

Edu was the general coordinator of the Brazil national team and helped the team to win Copa America on Monday. He has spent five seasons at Arsenal and made 30 appearances in their 2003/04 unbeaten season.

Edu said he is thrilled and is looking forward to helping make a difference.

"Arsenal has always had a special place in my heart and I'm thrilled to be returning to this great club in this new role. We have a strong squad and some very talented young players with fantastic people at every level. I'm looking forward to helping make a difference," the club's official website quoted Edu as saying.

Raul Sanllehi, head of football at Arsenal, said he is excited over Edu's appointment and called him a 'true Arsenal man'.

"We're very excited that Edu is joining the team. He has great experience and technical football knowledge and most importantly is a true Arsenal man. He understands the club and what we stand for to our millions of fans around the world," said Sanllehi. (ANI)

