Arshad Khan suspended for one match of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 21 (ANI): Balochistan head coach Arshad Khan has been suspended for one match of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for breaching the PCB's code of conduct for players and player support personnel.

Khan was found guilty of committing a level 2 offence under Article 2.21, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute.

The incident happened before the start of the afternoon session on November 18, when Khan approached the umpires at the boundary rope and passed remarks which were deemed by the two on-field umpires, Farooq Ali Khan and Saqib Khan, as inappropriate and bringing the game into disrepute.

Khan was charged on the second day of the match on Tuesday to which Balochistan coach pleaded not guilty. As such, a hearing took place on Tuesday after the day's play, which was attended by the on-field umpires and the coach along with the manager.

The suspension means that Khan will not be allowed to enter the dressing room or the field of play. Balochistan has an option of carrying his replacement for their next match. (ANI)

