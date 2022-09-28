Arshdeep, Chahar strike early blows as India restrict South Africa to 106/8 in 1st T20I

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 28 (ANI): Arshdeep Singh's three and Deepak Chahar's two-wicket haul followed by Harshal Patel's late blows helped India restrict South Africa to 106/8 in the first match of the three-match T20I series at Greenfield International Stadium here on Wednesday.

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj scored the highest 41 runs while Aiden Markram played a knock of 25 runs.

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of Indian bowlers as he struck thrice during the innings.

South Africa suffered initial blows and could never settle to a rhythm due to Indian bowlers taking regular wickets.

India got off to a good start as Chahar and Arshdeep rocked South Africa's top order.

Chahar got the ball rolling for India with the wicket of the Proteas captain Temba Bavuma in the final ball of the opening over.

In the very next over, Arshdeep sent back Quinton de Kock and David Miller for one and zero runs respectively. South Africa were tottering at 8-4 at this point.



Chahar delivered another blow to the Proteas' top order as he dismissed Tristan Stubbs, who was caught by Arshdeep Singh. This was the third golden duck in the space of five balls. Wayne Parnell then came out to bat.

Arshdeep took 3 wickets in an over and Chahar struck twice as South Africa was five down in powerplay. Aiden Markram looked in great form but could not do much as he was sent packing by Harshal Patel after scoring 25 runs in 24 balls.

His dismissal left Proteas tottering at 42-6 after 10 overs.

Keshav Maharaj then tried to form a much-needed partnership with Wayne Parnell. Parnell handed an easy catch to Suryakumar Yadav on the delivery of Axar Patel while trying to play a big shot. Parnell went back to the pavilion after scoring 24 runs in 37 balls.

In the second last over, Keshav Maharaj smashed 17 runs in the spell of Ashdeep. However, he failed to continue his form in the last over and was bowled out by Harshal Patel.

In the last over Patel bounded Proteas batters, not letting them score any run and restricted them to 106/8.

Brief score: South Africa 106/8 (Keshav Maharaj 41, Aiden Markram 25; Arshdeep Singh 3-32) vs India (ANI)

