"Arshdeep Singh an inspiration for youth": Punjab Sports Minister speaks to pacer's mother

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 5 (ANI): Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Monday spoke to the mother of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is currently representing the Indian team at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in UAE.

The 23-year-old Indian pacer is under pressure for dropping an important catch in the 18th over of Pakistan's innings against India in the Super Four phase clash while the former were chasing 182 runs. Singh had dropped Asif Ali, who took full advantage of the lifeline given to him as Pakistan hit Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 19 runs in the next over. Arshdeep Singh was given the chance to bowl in the final over defending seven runs, but was unsuccessful.

Though Singh returned with good bowling figures of 1/27 in 3.5 overs, his dropped catch caused immense anger among fans, many of whom took to social media to troll and abuse the young pacer.

Minister Meet Hayer said to the pacer's mother Baljit Kaur over the phone that he will "personally welcome" the pacer on his return to the country and the entire state of Punjab and the country are with Arshdeep.

"Arshdeep is a talented player of our country and the team's captain turns to him when it comes to bowling on important occasions. Arshdeep is a source of inspiration for the youth," he said.



"Victory or defeat is given in game. @arshdeepsinghh is upcoming star who carved out niche in a short span. Performed excellent against Pakistan. Regressive psyche to troll him on drop of just a catch. Arshdeep is future of nation. Inspiration for youth. Hate has no place in sports," tweeted the minister.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by Pakistan, India put on 181/7 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli registered his second consecutive half-century of the tournament, hitting a solid 60 off 44 balls. Captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also hit quickfire 28 runs each and registered an explosive 54-run opening stand.

Spinner Shadab Khan registered the best bowling figures for Pakistan, taking 2/31. Pacers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf took a wicket each. Mohammad Nawaz also got a wicket.

Chasing 182, Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman for cheap. But Mohammed Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz put on a 73-run stand to keep their team alive in the game. After Nawaz's dismissal for 42 off 20 balls and Rizwan's dismissal for 71 off 51 balls, Team India revived their chances in the game.

But Khusdil Shah (14*) and Asif Ali (16) posted vital contributions to take their side across the finishing line with one ball to spare by a margin of five wickets.

Ravi Bishnoi (1/26) and Arshdeep Singh (1/27) were the pick of bowlers for India. Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal also took a wicket each.

Nawaz won the 'Man of the Match' award for his all-round performance of 42 runs and 1/25.(ANI)

