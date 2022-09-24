Arshdeep Singh has great talent, every player faces lows and highs: Raj Vir Singh

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India] September 23 (ANI): Former India bowler Vikram Raj Vir Singh on Friday said that the India pacer Arshdeep Singh has a good future ahead of him and he needs to move forward without thinking about the criticism.

The 23-year-old Indian pacer dropped an important catch in the 18th over of Pakistan's innings against India in the Super Four phase clash of the Asia Cup. Singh had dropped Asif Ali, who took full advantage of the lifeline given to him as Pakistan hit pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 19 runs in the next over. Arshdeep Singh was given the final over to defend seven runs and tried his best.

Arshdeep became the target of online trolling after the dropped catch.

"Arshdeep Singh has great talent and a good future ahead of him. Till now, his performance in IPL was also very good as well as for team India. Every player faces low and high in their career. The great point about him is he is mentally strong. He needs to move forward from that," Vikram Raj Vir Singh told ANI.



Talking about Legends League Cricket, Singh said that he is happy to be back on the field with other players.

"It is a great feeling that we are back on the field again and getting a chance to play with old friends. Cricket is very competitive here. I always focus on fitness because I also do coaching," he said.

The debate in the Indian cricketing circles has long been raging on who should be the designated wicketkeeper-batter in the side. While Karthik can boast about being an excellent finisher, Pant's prodigious talent has seen him being backed by many.

India have fielded both on the same side on some occasions and Singh believes that Rohit Sharma would be happy with such choices for the playing XI.

"Such competition is good. I think Rohit Sharma will be very happy with this as he has a lot of choices in playing XI. Now the team management will decide that in which condition the wicket-keeping batter would be fit," he added. (ANI)

