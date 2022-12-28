Arunkumar Jagadeesh appointed Mumbai Indians assistant batting coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Indian Premier League's most successful franchise Mumbai Indians have roped in Arunkumar Jagadeesh as their assistant batting coach.

A right-handed opening batter and a veteran of over 100 First Class games, Arunkumar Jagadeesh represented Karnataka in the Indian domestic circuit for 16 long years from 1993 to 2008.

After retirement, he turned to be a mentor and was the batting coach of the Karnataka side when they won their back-to-back titles in the Ranji Trophy, the Irani Cup and the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

His coaching resume also includes coaching in the IPL, being Head Coach of Puducherry for the 2019-20 season, and Head Coach of the United States national cricket team from 2020 onwards.



In a fierce bidding war for the most-anticipated all-rounder pool in the IPL 2023 player auctions, Mumbai Indians signed star all-rounder Cameron Green at a price of INR 17.50 Cr.

The 23-year-old Australian has been one of the most talked about youngsters in cricket circles with his consistent and game-changing performances.

They also added in Jhye Richardson (INR 1.5 cr), Piyush Chawla (INR 50 lakhs), Duan Jansen (INR 20 lakhs), Nehal Wadhera (INR 20 lakhs), Raghav Goyal (INR 20 lakhs), Shams Mulani (INR 20 lakhs) and Vishnu Vinod (INR 20 lakhs).

With the recent global expansion of #OneFamily Mumbai Indians will soon have three T20 teams across three countries. MI Emirates of UAE's International League T20 and MI Cape Town of South Africa's T20 League are set to join the MI family in 2023.

Over the last 15 years, Mumbai Indians have emerged as the most consistent cricket franchise maintaining its Number Uno position with seven titles, which includes a record 5 trophies in IPL and two Champions League T20 titles. (ANI)

