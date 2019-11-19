England pacer Sam Curran
England pacer Sam Curran

As an all-rounder, I look up to Stokes: Sam Curran

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:56 IST

Dubai [UAE], Nov 19 (ANI): Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, England pacer Sam Curran has said that he looks up to teammate Ben Stokes and the way he manages to contribute with both the bat and the ball in his hand.
"As an all-rounder, I look up to someone like Stokesy (Ben Stokes) and the way he contributes with the bat up the order and he takes wickets when he bowls and that is what I aspire to do. As long as I am helping to win games for the team then I am happy," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Curran as saying.
Curran also lauded pacer Jofra Archer and said it would be 'exciting' to feature in the same team as him.
"He is an amazing bowler and one you want on your side. I am sure he is going to be raring to go and it will be exciting to be playing on the same team as him. I do not think our batters would want to be facing him. Hopefully, he can ruffle a few feathers," Curran said.
The 21-year-old has played 11 Tests for England so far and he has managed to score 541 runs.
He has also scalped 21 wickets in the longest format of the game. Curran was a part of the Ashes squad, but experienced Chris Woakes got a nod ahead of him.
"There was frustration, but the team was in a good place going into the Ashes. I was in all the squads, so that was a confidence booster. At the same time you'd love to be playing, and as the series went on you're itching to get out on the field," Curran said.
England will take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series, slated to begin from November 21. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:38 IST

Liam Livingstone chooses County Championship over IPL

London [UK], Nov 19 (ANI): England batsman Liam Livingstone has chosen not to enter the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) players' draft in order to play the County Championship matches.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:01 IST

Bangladesh seamers preparing for day-night Test by dipping ball...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Ahead of the day-night Test against India, Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan has revealed that the side's pacers are preparing for the pink-ball Test by dipping the ball into water to negate the dew factor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 09:28 IST

Pele is incomparable: Brazil coach Tite

Leeds [UK], Nov 19 (ANI): Brazil coach Tite has rubbished the ongoing comparisons between Argentine striker Lionel Messi and former star Pele, saying the latter is incomparable.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 08:49 IST

Andrew Tye ruled out of opening leg of Big Bash League

Perth [Australia], Nov 19 (ANI): Pacer Andrew Tye was on Tuesday ruled out for the beginning of the 2019-20 Big Bash League (BBL) due to an elbow injury.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 08:28 IST

Somerset found guilty of preparing 'substandard pitch'

London [UK], Nov 19 (ANI): English county Somerset has been found guilty of creating a substandard pitch in the County Championship match against Essex and as a result, the side would start the next year's competition with -12 points.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 08:08 IST

Scoring runs in T10 League, a perfect build-up to BBL: Chris Lynn

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): After playing a knock of 91 runs in the T10 League match, Australia batsman Chris Lynn on Tuesday said that being among the runs in the tournament will prove as a perfect build-up to the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 07:25 IST

SG's pink balls at par with any other of its kind, says...

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Ahead of the second test match between India and Bangladesh, which marks the first time the Indian cricketers will be playing with the pink ball, officials of Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) -- the company that produced the balls, said that the ball had been t

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:18 IST

DDCA is working smoothly now: Rajat Sharma after assuming office

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Rajat Sharma on Monday took up the charge of the office of president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) along with other officials and said that the association is now working smoothly.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:16 IST

Day/night Test between India-Bangladesh to be a historic...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Abhishek Dalmia, secretary, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), on Monday said the coming first-ever day and night Test between India and Bangladesh will be a historic occasion for the Eden Gardens.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:10 IST

Rohan Bopanna pulls out of Davis Cup tie against Pakistan due to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Indian senior tennis player Rohan Bopanna pulled out of India's upcoming Davis Cup tie against Pakistan due to a shoulder injury on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:14 IST

Odisha: 33 Hockey players report at senior men national camp

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The 33 players named by Hockey India reported for the senior men's national camp at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:45 IST

We will form committee for Sports Code: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that the Committee for Sports Code will be formed so that the sports federations are run efficiently.

Read More
iocl