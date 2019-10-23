As BCCI boss, Ganguly wears Team India blazer which he got on becoming captain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After taking charge as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former skipper Sourav Ganguly wore the blazer that he received on becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team in 2000.

"I got it when I was the captain of India. So, I decided I would wear it but I did not realise that it is so loose," Ganguly said during the press conference here on Wednesday.

Ganguly was elected as the 39th president of the cricket governing body during the General Body Meeting which took place at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

Reflecting on his appointment, Ganguly said it is an honour and he will work in a way which he feels is the best for BCCI.

"It is an honour that I have been asked to take this role by the members when it is a new start for the BCCI. Fortunately or unfortunately, even when I became the captain, it was a similar sort of a situation," said Ganguly.

"...From that point of view, I find myself very fortunate to be in a position where I can make a change. I will do it the way I know. I will do it in a way which I feel is the best for the BCCI with no compromise on credibility, corruption-free and same for all BCCI," he added. (ANI)

