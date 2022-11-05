"As you blow out candles, your wish will be same as Indians all over the globe", Sachin to Virat on his birthday

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Wishes continue to pour from the cricketing fraternity for Virat Kohli, who turned 34 on Saturday, with legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar saying that as the batter blows out the candles on his cake, his wish will be same as all the Indians across the globe, that is to win the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish Kohli on his birthday.

"Dear Virat, as you blow out the candles in the middle of a World Cup, your wish will be the same as that of all Indians around the globe. Have a wonderful birthday and wish you all the very best!," tweeted Tendulkar.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also wished the star batter on his birthday, tweeting, "Wishing @imVkohli

a very happy birthday! The sheer energy you bring to the game of Cricket and the Indian Cricket team is phenomenal; a true embodiment of the sport. It's an absolute pleasure watching your magic over the years and in this 2022 World Cup."

India's up and coming young batter Shubman Gill also wished Virat good health, happiness and success.

"Happy birthday to one of the greatest. Wishing you good health, happiness & lot of success in the years ahead, Virat bhai @imvkohli," tweeted Gill.

Veteran Australian opener David Warner also wished Virat on his birthday through an Instagram story.



"Happy birthday sir @virat.kohli," said Warner's story.

Young Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan also wished Virat on his birthday, hoping that the batter will "continue to shine"

"Wishing the legend and my dear friend, the one and only @imVkohli a very happy birthday Hope you continue to shine #KingKohli," tweeted Rashid Khan.

Virat has represented India in 102 Tests and has scored 8,074 runs at an average of 49.53 in 173 innings. He has scored 27 centuries and 28 fifties in the format.

He also has played 262 ODIs for India in which he has scored 12,344 runs at an average of 57.68. 43 tons and 64 fifties have come out of his bat in this format. Lastly, he has also scored 3,932 for India in 113 T20Is at an average of 53.13. One century in 36 fifties has been scored by Virat in the shortest format.

He is also a part of Team India which won the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Notably, India will take on Zimbabwe in their final Group stage match in Melbourne on Sunday.

India is currently at the top of the Group 2 points table with six points. They have six points to their name and have won three matches out of four.

Virat is one of the stars of India's campaign. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 220 runs in four matches at an average of 220.00. Three fifties have come out of Kohli's bat in this tournament. (ANI)

