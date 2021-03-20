Asghar Afghan surpasses Dhoni, becomes most successful T20I captain

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan on Saturday went past former India captain MS Dhoni to become the most successful skipper in T20 internationals.

He achieved the feat following Afghanistan's 47-run win over Zimbabwe in the third T20I here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Afghan has now recorded 42 wins in T20I format and has surpassed Dhoni's tally of 41 victories. He had equalled Dhoni's record of most wins as captain in men's T20Is after Afghanistan had defeated Zimbabwe in the second T20I.



England skipper Eoin Morgan is third on the list with 33 wins while Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed is at the fourth spot with 29 wins. Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has 27 wins to his name and is at the fifth position.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan became the third-highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is. He picked three wickets on Friday to leapfrog New Zealand pacer Tim Southee. However, he went wicketless in the final T20I against Zimbabwe.

Rashid has so far scalped 95 wickets and is behind Lasith Malinga (107) and Shahid Afridi (98). (ANI)

