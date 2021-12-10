Ashes, 1st Test: Dream start, wasn't bad toss to lose, says Cummins

Brisbane [Australia], December 8 (ANI): Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Wednesday said that it was a dream start for his side in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba, Brisbane.

50.1 overs were bowled on the opening day and it saw England bundled out for 147 with Australia skipper Pat Cummins taking five wickets.

"It is a dream start. It was not a bad toss to lose. Starc started off nicely, all bowlers did their job and to keep England under 150 is something to be proud of. It was nice to take a fifer," said Cummins during the virtual press conference.

Mitchell Starc took the wicket of Rory Burns (0) on the very first ball of the series as he bowled the left-hander round his legs. Josh Hazlewood then took the scalps of Dawid Malan (6) and skipper Joe Root (0) to leave England at 11/3 in the sixth over.

"Pumped for Mitchell Starc, it was an exciting way to start the series. When you think first ball of an Ashes series, your mind goes to Steve Harmison, hopefully this will be the new memory now," said Cummins.

"It is really 50-50. I was probably going to bat, but I knew the toss would not have that of a bearing. Pretty standard Day 1 wicket," he added.

Jos Buttler top-scored for England as he played a knock of 39 runs while Ollie Pope scored 35. (ANI)