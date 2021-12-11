Ashes, 1st Test: Lyon takes four as Australia just 20 runs away from victory (Lunch, Day 4)

Brisbane [Australia], December 11 (ANI): Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins got among the wickets as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4 of the ongoing first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday.

England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test.

Resuming Day 4 at 220/2, England got off to a horrendous start as Dawid Malan (82), Joe Root (89), and Ollie Pope (4) were dismissed in quick succession and England was reduced to 234/5 in the 78th over. With the wicket of Root, Lyon registered his 400th wicket in the longest format of the game.



Ben Stokes (14), Jos Buttler (23), and Ollie Robinson (8) also failed to stay at the crease for a long haul and England was reduced to 286/8 in the 98th over.

Soon after, Lyon clean bowled Mark Wood (6) and in the end, England was bundled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 for Australia to go 1-0 up in the series.

Brief Scores: England 147 and 297 (Joe Root 89, Dawid Malan 82; Nathan Lyon 4-91); Australia 425.


