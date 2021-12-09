Ashes, 1st Test: Warner, Labuschagne help Australia take lead (Tea, Day 2)

Brisbane [Australia], December 9 (ANI): Marnus Labuschagne might have perished after scoring 74, but David Warner ensured that Australia take the lead against England in the second session on Day 2 of the ongoing first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday.

At the tea break, Australia's score read 193/3 with the hosts leading by 46 runs. Warner (94*) and Travis Head (0*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the second session at 113/1, Warner did not waste any time in bringing up his half-century and the signs were ominous for England as both Warner and Labuschagne were looking in fine touch in the middle.



Both batters put on 156 runs for the second wicket, helping Australia take the lead. The partnership was finally broken by Jack Leach in the 48th over as the left-arm spinner dismissed Labuschagne (74), reducing Australia to 166/2.

Vice-captain Steve Smith (12) failed to leave a mark with the bat as he was scalped by Mark Wood and Australia was reduced to 189/3. In the end, Warner and Travis Head ensured that Australia do not lose any more wickets before the tea break.

Brief Scores: England 147; Australia 193/3 (David Warner 94*, Marnus Labuschagne 74; Ollie Robinson 1-26). (ANI)

