Ashes 2021-22 to start on December 9, Perth set to host final Test: Report

Sydney [Australia], May 13 (ANI): The 2021-22 Ashes is likely to start from December 9 while Perth will host the series finale instead of Sydney when England travels Down Under later this year.

According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age in a break with tradition, the fifth and final Test between Australia and England likely to start on January 14 will be hosted by Perth.

For the first time in 26 years, the final Ashes Test will not be staged in Sydney. The first Test will be played at the Gabba while Adelaide will host the second game in a day-night fixture.

Melbourne and Sydney will host the third and fourth Test respectively before the two sides move to Perth for the final Ashes Test of the season.

Australia will lock horns with Afghanistan in November this year which will also act as a warm-up fixture for the hosts going into the Ashes.

The fifth and final match of the 2019 Ashes was won by England by 135 runs to level the series 2-2. However, Australia retained the urn as they had previously won the Ashes in the 2017/18 season.

This was the first time in 47 years that the Ashes ended as a draw. The last series which ended as a draw between England and Australia was in 1972. (ANI)