Ashes, 2nd Test: Labuschagne, Warner put Australia in driver's seat (Stumps, Day 1)

Adelaide [Australia], December 16 (ANI): David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne ensured that Australia dominated Day 1 of the ongoing second Ashes Test here at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

At stumps, Australia's score read 221/2 with Labuschagne (95*) and Steve Smith (18*) currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the final session at 129/1, Warner and Labuschagne resumed from where they left off and kept on putting pressure on England. The duo put on 172 runs for the second wicket.



Warner missed out on a century once against as he was dismissed by Ben Stokes in the 65th over. The left-handed batter scored 95 from 167 balls with the help of 11 fours.

Labuschagne along with skipper Steve Smith ensured that Australia does not lose any more wickets before stumps. It is important to note that Labuschagne was dropped by Jos Buttler when the right-hander was on 95.

Brief Scores: Australia 221/2 (Marnus Labuschagne 95*, David Warner 95; Stuart Broad 1-34). (ANI)

