Ashes, 2nd Test: Malan, Root lead England's fightback (Dinner, Day 3)

Adelaide [Australia], December 18 (ANI): Dawid Malan and Joe Root ensured that England does not lose any wicket in the opening session on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test here at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

At the lunch break, England's score read 140/2 -- still trailing by 333 runs. Malan (68*) and Root (57*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming Day 3 at 17/2, overnight batters Dawid Malan and Joe Root saw out of the first hour with reasonable ease and they were able to hold off Australia bowlers.



The first session also saw Malan going past his fifty-run mark, and along with Root, he ensured that the visitors do not lose any wickets in the first session.

Root is also looking rock-solid in the middle, and England would hope that both batters continue to pile on the pressure

Brief Scores: Australia 473/9d; England 140/2 (Dawid Malan 68*, Joe Root 57*; Michael Neser 1-29). (ANI)

