Ashes, 2nd Test: Starc, Lyon and Green help Australia gain full control (Tea, Day 3)

Adelaide [Australia], December 18 (ANI): Australia stormed back into the contest by taking four wickets against England in the second session on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test here at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

At the tea break, England's score read 197/6 -- still trailing by 276 runs. Ben Stokes (12*) and Chris Woakes (23*) are currently at the crease.

Resuming the second session at 140/2, England was given a body blow in the 46th over as Cameron Green dismissed skipper Joe Root (62) and this brought all-rounder Ben Stokes in the middle. Root and Malan had put together 138 runs for the third wicket.



England was sent in a further slump as Malan (80) was dismissed by Mitchell Starc while Ollie Pope (5) was sent back to the pavilion by Nathan Lyon, and as a result, the visitors were reduced to 164/5 in the 57th over, still trailing by 309 runs.

Jos Buttler 15-ball stay at the crease was ended by Mitchell Starc and the England wicketkeeper failed to open his mark. In the end, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes ensured that the visitors enter the final session of the day with four wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: Australia 473/9d; England 197/6 (Dawid Malan 80, Joe Root 62; Mitchell Starc 3-36). (ANI)

