Ashes, 3rd Test: England batting woes continue as Australia dominate (Stumps, Day 1)

Melbourne [Australia], December 26 (ANI): Australia bowlers and opening batters David Warner and Marcus Harris ensured that the hosts dominated England on Day 1 of the ongoing Boxing Day Ashes Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

At stumps, Australia's score read 61/1-- trailing by 124 runs. Harris (20*) and Nathan Lyon (0*) are at the crease for the hosts.

After bundling out England for 185, Australia got off to a good start as David Warner and Marcus Harris accumulated runs at a brisk and steady pace. Warner and Harris put on 57 runs for the first wicket and this stand was finally broken by James Anderson as he dismissed Warner (38) in the 15th over.



In the end, Harris and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon ensured that Australia does not lose any wickets before the close of play on Day 1.

Earlier, resuming the final session at 128/6, Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood (6) added 13 runs to the total before the latter was scalped by Scott Boland and England was reduced to 141/7 in the 56th over.

Soon after, Mitchell Starc got the better of Bairstow (35) as the right-handed batter tried to play an uppercut and England was in danger of being bowled out in a jiffy.

Ollie Robinson and Jack Leach scored 22 and 13 respectively but in the end, England was bowled out for 185. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon scalped three wickets each.

Brief Scores: England 185 all out (Joe Root 50, Jonny Bairstow 35; Pat Cummins 3-36); Australia 61/1 (David Warner 38, Marcus Harris 20*; James Anderson 1-14). (ANI)

