Ashes: Australia has good bowling attack, they are relentless, says Burns

Queensland [Australia], November 7 (ANI): England opening batter Rory Burns has praised the Australian bowling attack, labelling them "relentless".

Burns remarks come as England gets ready to lock horns against Australia in the five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at Brisbane.

"It's obviously a very good bowling attack (and) they're very good operators. They don't give you a lot of bad stuff, they're pretty relentless when they get it right, and they obviously bowl at a good pace," cricket.com.au quoted Burns as saying.



"Top-order batting is always about knowing where your off-stump is and out here you're expecting more bounce," he added.

England's Test specialists have already arrived in Australia and they are currently undergoing quarantine.

"I haven't been able to get (my) feet on deck and have any throws or anything yet, but obviously I'm looking forward to getting out there to start training and practicing and putting that plan together to get my get my prep right leading into those Test matches," said Burns.

The five Ashes Tests will be played in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. (ANI)

