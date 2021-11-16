Ashes: Australia potential Test stars undergoing 14-day quarantine in Brisbane

Brisbane [Australia], November 16 (ANI): After registering their maiden T20 World Cup win, the Australia squad members on Tuesday landed in the country and the potential Test stars have flown to Queensland to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine ahead of the upcoming Ashes.

"Cummins and the potential Test-playing members of the team flew into Queensland today where they are quarantining for 14 days ahead of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane," stated CA in an official statement.

Australia had defeated New Zealand by eight wickets to win their first men's T20 World Cup under captain Aaron Finch.



Australia was led by Mitch Marsh with the bat in the final with Josh Hazelwood and Adam Zampa starring with the ball.

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner played knocks of 77 and 53 as Australia defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup.

Warner was adjudged as Player of the Tournament after he scored 289 runs from seven matches.

England and Australia will lock horns in five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane. (ANI)

