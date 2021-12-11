Ashes: Australia to monitor Hazlewood's fitness, says Cummins

Brisbane [Australia], December 11 (ANI): Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Saturday said that the team management will continue to monitor Josh Hazlewood's fitness and a hasty decision would not be made.

Hazlewood had not bowled in the afternoon session on Day 3 and he was sent for a scan on Friday night that showed he was fit enough to bowl on Saturday.

"He's a little bit sore. It was good he was able to come out today and bowl, and he got through a really good spell. But he's a little bit sore so we're just managing him through - it's a five-Test match summer and he's a key for us, so we don't want to blow him out on day two or three," cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying.



"It's nothing too serious but didn't want it to turn into a huge injury. We don't want to put him in jeopardy for the whole series so we'll take our time. There's no plan yet - he will sleep on it and we'll see how he pulls up tomorrow. It was nothing scary enough to not bowl today, but still, just a little bit to make us want to manage him, which we kind of expected. We'll keep managing it," he added.

Nathan Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Travis Head were the standout performers as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday.

Chasing 20, Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9*) made light work of the chase and the hosts registered victory in just 5.1 overs.

Nathan Lyon and Cummins got among the wickets as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4. England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test. (ANI)

