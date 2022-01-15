Ashes: Burns, Crawley depart after Australia finish first innings at 303 (Dinner, Day 2)

Hobart [Australia], January 15 (ANI): England lost both the openers Rory Burns and Zak Crawley in the first session on Day Two of the fifth Ashes Test after folding Australia for 303 in the first innings on Saturday.

England went to Dinner break at 34/2 with Dawid Malan (9) and Joe Root (3) unbeaten at the crease. Australia were folded for 303 in the first innings with Stuart Broad and Mark Wood picking three wickets each.

Just before the Dinner break, England lost both the openers and the two early wickets helped Australia put pressure back on the visiting side.



In the first session, Nathan Lyon's cameo helped Australia add some crucial runs as the hosts finished the innings at 303 after being 8 down for 252.

Australia had scored 241/6 on Day One after rain played spoilsport on Friday in the fifth Ashes Test.

On Friday, after opting to bowl first, England's seamers made the most of the new pink ball, dismissing David Warner and Steve Smith for ducks, plus SCG twin centurion Usman Khawaja for just six.

However, Head smashed a ton and revived Australia's innings in the second session on Day One.

Brief Scores: Australia 303/10 (Travis Head 101, Cameron Green 74; Broad 3-59) vs England 34/2 (Zak Crawley 18; Pat Cummins 1-16) (ANI)

