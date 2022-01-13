Ashes: Cummins 'not worried' about Alex Carey's form

Hobart [Australia], January 13 (ANI): Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins has backed wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey ahead of the fifth Ashes Test against England.

Australia has already sealed the Ashes after gaining a 3-0 unassailable lead after the first four Tests and the final game would be played in Hobart, beginning Friday.

But Carey has not been able to impress both with his glovework and batting in the absence of former skipper Tim Paine.

"Firstly on his batting, I probably haven't helped him out declaring on him last game. The thing that is really consistent with Kez [Carey] is that he's willing to do anything it takes to help out the team. He put himself out there at the Gabba batting in the second innings," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.

Cummins also said Australia are "super confident" in Carey's abilities and the batter will certainly live up to the expectations.



"Keeping, it's his first year - it's tough - he's working really hard and we are super confident in him. Eight catches in the first game would be an incredible standard to keep that up. I've been happy. He's been confident enough going for the balls that he missed early on in the series," said Cummins.

"[We're] not worried - he's class, has played plenty of games for Australia. We are really confident in what he can bring and think there's been a lot of big positives, so the message to him is keep doing what you are doing," he added.

Meanwhile, batter Usman Khawaja will open alongside Australia opener David Warner in the fifth Ashes Test against England on Friday.

Khawaja's form helped him retain his spot in the playing XI but opener Marcus Harris has been left out of the squad for the final Ashes Test.

Cummins on Thursday confirmed Travis Head would come into the playing XI for Hobart Test, cricket.com.au reported.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner (ANI)

