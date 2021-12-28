Ashes: Didn't think we will win 3rd Test this quickly, says Scott Boland

Melbourne [Australia], December 28 (ANI): Australia pacer Scott Boland on Tuesday said that nobody on his side expected that they will win the third Ashes Test against England this quickly.

Boland took six wickets in the second innings as Australia wrapped up a victory by an innings and 14 runs in the Test that was played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"Can't really believe. We thought we had a chance of winning today when we came in, but just not so quickly. I came to know on Christmas Eve, and had a lot of support from teammates and family. It was a big step up from anything that I have played, and I knew it would be tough. I want to thank the crowd for all their support over the last three days, really appreciate it," Boland said after the game ended.

"There were about 17 of us who learnt about that tour of 1868, and my family and I are very proud about winning this award. I would like to thank the coaches for getting this chance to play on my homeground, and would also like to thank my parents, my wife and my two kids," he added.

With this win, Australia regained the Ashes as the hosts have gained an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Resuming Day 3 of the MCG Test at 31/4, England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and the side was unable to match Australia's lead and in the end, they suffered an innings defeat.

Ben Stokes (11) was the first one to depart on Day 3 as he was clean bowled by Mitchell Starc. After this, Scott Boland got in the act and he cleaned up the England lower-order.

In his debut, Boland went on to take six wickets in the second innings to hand Australia a memorable victory. England was bowled out for just 68 in the second innings.

Skipper Joe Root (28) was the final nail in the coffin and England went down without showing any fight in the second innings of the third Test. (ANI)

