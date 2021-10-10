Ashes: England name full-strength squad to be led by Root

London [UK], October 10 (ANI): England men's head coach Chris Silverwood on Sunday named a 17-player squad for the Ashes tour of Australia starting in November.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said all 17 players have been capped at Test level and are the strongest available squad selected by Silverwood. Ten of the 17 will be touring Australia in an Ashes series for the first time, including vice-captain Jos Buttler.

"Durham's Ben Stokes was not available for selection and continues to take an indefinite break from all cricket to prioritise his mental wellbeing and rehabilitation from his injured left index finger," ECB said in a statement.

ECB said Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran was not considered for selection after a second scan has confirmed that he has a stress fracture in his lower back. More detail regarding his management and likely return will follow after further specialist consultation.

As confirmed on Friday, the Ashes tour is subject to several critical conditions being met by Cricket Australia before the team travels in November. However, positive ongoing discussions continue, and it is hoped matters will be resolved in due course.

"A tour of Australia is the pinnacle as an England Test cricketer. I am delighted that all of our available players have committed to the tour. We are looking forward to touring and enjoying the experience of this historic series," Silverwood said in a statement.

"This is why we play and coach to be involved in iconic series like this. More than half of our squad haven't featured in an Ashes tour before, which means we will be fresh and looking to embrace the cricket and the excitement of touring one of the best places in the world.



"I believe we have selected a well-balanced squad with options in all areas and a blend of youth and experience. There is real competition for places and a genuine desire to work hard and compete, aiming to create some history," he added.

Nottinghamshire seamer Stuart Broad, who is to embark on his fourth Ashes tour, is making excellent progress from his torn right calf sustained in the summer during the Test series against India.

Next week, he is set to return to bowling at The ECB Performance Centre in Loughborough, where the Ashes and Lions squads will prepare for the Australia tour.

"We are under no illusions about how difficult the task is going to be. Australia have been strong at home in the past, and there is an expectation on them to win this series. However, from our point of view, there is genuine excitement and belief that we can do something special," said Silverwood.

The Lions party for the Australian training camp will be announced in due course.

England's Test specialists and the Lions squad are set to depart, subject to conditions being granted, on Thursday 4 November.

ECB said players selected, who are part of England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, will join the tour after their tournament commitments.

England squad for the Ashes: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. (ANI)

