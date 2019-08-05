Ashes: Fan edits umpire Joel Wilson's Wikipedia page, terms him 'blind'

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): As if West Indies umpire Joel Wilson's wrong decisions in the Ashes were not enough to add trouble to his life, a notorious sporting fan recently did some mischief with his Wikipedia page. The not-yet-known editor termed the ICC elite match official a "blind international umpire".

Wilson has been having a horrendous first match of the ongoing Ashes as he has given many wrong decisions and his verdicts have been overturned by the decision review system.

"Joel Sheldon Wilson (born 30 December 1966) is a blind international cricket umpire from Trinidad and Tobago. Wilson is currently a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, representing the West Indies. He stands in matches of all the three formats of international cricket - Tests, One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is)," the description on his Wikipedia page read.



Soon after, the term 'blind' was removed, however that was not the end of embarrassment for Wilson. The second edited version of the description read, "Joel Wilson is not an international umpire."

"Joel Sheldon Wilson (born 30 December 1966) is not an international cricket umpire from Trinidad and Tobago. Wilson is currently a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, representing the West Indies. He stands in matches of all the three formats of international cricket - Tests, One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is)," the current text reads.



Umpires Joel Wilson and Aleem Dar have had a bad first test match in the series between England and Australia. From the very start of the match, the two got decisions wrong and even the commentators on air criticised the on-field officials.

In the current Test match, England are placed at 43/1 on day 5 in the final innings, in pursuit of Australia's 398 runs to win the match.

Australian batsman Steven Smith has had an outstanding match as he had scored centuries in both innings of the Test, becoming only the fifth Australian to score centuries in both innings of Ashes Test.

He also surpassed Indian skipper Virat Kohli to become the second-fastest batsman to register 25 Test centuries. (ANI)

