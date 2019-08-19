Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly

Ashes has kept Test cricket alive, says Sourav Ganguly

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has lauded the standard of matches in the ongoing Ashes between England and Australia, saying the series has "kept Test cricket alive".
He also asked the rest of the world to raise their standards.
"The "Ashes" series have kept test cricket alive .... up to rest of the world to raise their standards," Ganguly tweeted.

The ongoing Ashes has produced riveting cricketing action in the first two Tests of the five-match series.
The second Test at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday ended in a draw.
Day four of the Test match had given cricket fans a spectacle as there was a fierce battle between the bat and ball.
England's Jofra Archer and Australia's Steve Smith battled it out on the field.
Smith had to deal with two blows on day four of the match. First, he was struck on the elbow by Jofra Archer and soon after he got a hit on the neck by a bouncer from the pacer.
Physios from both England and Australia attended Smith, but the batsman had to leave the park to undergo a concussion test. A while later, the batsman made his way back to the crease, but a section of England crowd was seen booing the player.
On the final day of the Test match, Cricket Australia released a statement that Smith had suffered a delayed concussion and as a result, he was ruled out of day five of the second Test.
Marcus Labuschagne was named as the concussion substitute in place of Smith.
On the final day, Ben Stokes starred for the hosts as he scored a century to put the team in the driving seat. The team set a target of 267, and they were able to scalp six Aussie wickets, but in the end, Travis Head and Pat Cummins ensured Australia does not lose the match.
Smith has been in remarkable form in the Ashes as he has scored 378 runs in the series so far.
In the first Test, he became the fifth Australian to register centuries in both innings in an Ashes Test. He also surpassed Indian skipper Virat Kohli to become the second-fastest batsman to register 25 Test centuries.
Nathan Lyon scalped six wickets in the second innings of the first Test, which enabled the team from Down Under to register a 251-run victory.
England and Australia will next lock horns in the third Test at Headingley from August 22.
Having won the first Test, Australia is leading 1-0 in the series. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:50 IST

Australia PM Scott Morrison condemns booing of Steve Smith

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday condemned booing of Aussie batsman Steven Smith during the second Test in the ongoing Ashes at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:55 IST

My job is to win matches: Frank Lampard

Leeds [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): As Chelsea and Leicester City played a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard said that the team can do better and his job is to win matches.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:50 IST

CA's Sports Science Manager sheds light on Smith's delayed concussion

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 19 (ANI): CA's Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager, Alex Kountouris, on Monday shed light on Steve Smith's delayed concussion and explained the cricketing body's concussion protocols.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:16 IST

Kohli shares throwback picture on completing 11 years in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): As the Indian skipper completed 11 years in international cricket on Sunday, he shared a throwback picture from his debut match and expressed gratitude for all the success he has been able to achieve.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:11 IST

Archer has made a massive impact, says England skipper Joe Root

London [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root heaped praise on pacer Jofra Archer, saying "the bowler has made a massive impact to the team".

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 07:51 IST

Ashes: Second Test match ends in a draw

London [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): Both Australia and England were not able to favour a result on day five of the second Test in the ongoing Ashes and as a result, the match ended up as a draw at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:05 IST

Smith hopeful of a return in third Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 18 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith who was ruled out on the final day of the second Ashes Test due to a concussion, said he is hopeful to be available for the next match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:47 IST

Minister urges Indian participants to compete in true spirit at...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey has urged all the 48 members, who will be representing India at WorldSkills Kazan 2019, to compete in the true spirit of participation and make India proud on the global platform.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:01 IST

ACB suspends Mohammad Shahzad for one year

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad will not be allowed to play any form of cricket for a period of one year as the wicket-keeper batsman has been suspended by Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) Discipline Committee for violating ACB's disciplinary rules.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:26 IST

Mitchell Johnson elected as MCC Honorary life member

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Sunday announced that former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has been elected as an honorary life member of the club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:19 IST

No threat to Indian cricket team in West Indies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday denied any threat to the Indian cricket team, which is currently in West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:17 IST

Ashley Cole announces retirement

Derbyshire [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Derby County's Ashley Cole on Sunday announced his retirement from football.

Read More
iocl