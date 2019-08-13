Australia coach Justin Langer
Australia coach Justin Langer

Ashes: Justin Langer expects Warner to come good in second Test

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 13 (ANI): Australia's head coach Justin Langer expressed faith in opening batsman David Warner, saying he expects the player to come good in the second Test match of the ongoing Ashes.
"I like it when great players miss out. It means statistically they'll probably get some pretty soon, so hopefully it's this Test," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.
"They're great players for a reason and he's got that look in his eye," he added.
Warner was able to score just ten runs in the first Test match. Australia were able to register a comprehensive 251-run victory over England in the match.
Steven Smith starred with the bat for Australia as he registered centuries in both innings of the Test match. As a result, he became only the fifth Australian to score centuries in both innings of the Ashes Test match.
He also went past Indian skipper Virat Kohli to become the second-fastest batsman to register 25 Test centuries.
Nathan Lyon scalped six wickets for Australia in the second innings to hand Australia a comfortable win. With a six-wicket haul, Lyon went past 350 wickets, becoming only the fourth Australian bowler to achieve the feat.
England have bolstered their squad for the second Ashes Test as they have brought in Jack Leach and Jofra Archer in place of Moeen Ali and James Anderson.
There are some media speculations that Leach has been brought into the side as Smith has a weakness against left-arm spin bowlers.
However, Langer brushed aside the weakness of Smith, saying "he doesn't buy it".
"I don't buy into it. He's got this incredible ability to solve problems, I'm sure he'll be thinking a lot about he's going to play all the new bowlers who are coming in," Langer said.
"He had three or four days off ... you've just got to recognise they're humans and they've got a certain amount of battery and you try and recharge them for every big event," he added.
Both Warner and Smith played their first Test match after facing a one-year ban for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018.
The duo was subjected to boos around the stadium during the first Test match.
England and Australia will lock horns in the second Test match beginning August 14 at Lord's Cricket Ground. (ANI)

