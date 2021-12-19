Ashes: Richardson strikes early after Aus declare; Eng need 448 to win 2nd Test (Tea, Day 4)

Adelaide [Australia], December 19 (ANI): England's chase got off to a poor start as the visitors lost the opening wicket early on following the declaration by Australia at 230/9 on Day Four of the second Ashes Test on Sunday.

England got off to a bad start as Jhye Richardson removed Haseeb Hameed in the second over of the visitors' chase. England need 448 runs to win while Australia require nine wickets for the victory. At Tea, England's score reads 20/1 in the second innings.

In the second session, Australia declared their innings at 230/9 when Richardson got out whacking anything which came on his radar.

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne started the second session on Sunday with both batters hitting their respective fifties before getting out. Malan picked his first Test wicket as he dismissed Labuschagne.

Alex Carey, Richardson, and Mitchell Starc all went cheaply but Cameron Green took Australia's lead to 467, setting a target of 468 runs for England.

In the first session, Australia got off to a bad start as a double strike from England bowlers put the hosts on the backfoot. James Anderson and Stuart Broad picked up the wickets of Michael Neser (3) and Marcus Harris (23) respectively to give England a firing start.

A few minutes later, Robinson removed Steve Smith as the Australian stand-in skipper was caught down the leg-side by Jos Buttler leaving the hosts at 55/4.

However, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head made sure the hosts maintained the driver's seat with an 89-run stand.

In the last session on Day Three, Aussies had ended their innings at 45/1 after bowling out England for 236. England who were in control in the first session found themselves in a deep hole after losing 8 wickets for 86 runs on Saturday.

Brief Scores: Australia 473/9 declared and 230/9 d (Labuschagne 51, Travis Head 51; Joe Root 2-27) vs England 236 and 20/1 (Rory Burns 16*; Jhye Richardson 1-8) (ANI)







