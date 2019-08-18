Ashes: Smith continues to get booed, Twitterati calls out English fans

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Australian batsman Steve Smith, who continues to pile on the runs for his team is bearing the brunt of the English fans, who are continuing to boo him in the ongoing Ashes.
Steve had to deal with two blows on day four of the second Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground. Firstly he was struck on the elbow by Jofra Archer and soon after he received a striking blow on the neck and he immediately went down.
Physios from both England and Australia attended Smith, but the batsman had to leave the park in order to have a concussion test. A little while later, the batsman made his way back to the crease, but a section of England crowd was seen booing the player.
Twitteratti noticed this behaviour and called out the English fans for being unsympathetic.
"Boo David Warner all you like, Bancroft too if you have to, but if you can't appreciate what Steve Smith does game after game after game, you've got no place watching cricket. The guy is incredible. #ENGvAUS #Ashes2019," one fan tweeted.
"All those who booed Steve Smith as he walked back out should get banned from attending cricket matches! Absolutely disgraceful behaviour #Ashes #ENGvAUS," another fan tweeted.
"Typical of the English.. can't get him out legit .. so they hurt him ? and then boo when he comes back? There are true English cricketing sportsmanship colours flying high right there," one Twitter user commented.
"Are my ears deceiving me or did I just hear booing as Steve Smith walked off after being hit in the head? Surely you must realise there are a time and a place where you just don't boo? #Ashes," another user commented.
"Funny how English crowd can boo steve smith even after such gritty knocks...they should start booing root so that he can learn and play 50 per cent of smith's innings #Ashes19 #ENGvAUS," another fan tweeted.
When Smith was being attended by the physios, England's cricketers Archer and Jos Buttler were seen having a giggle. Twitter did not take this in the right spirit and called out the cricketers.
"Hey, @englandcricket fans. You boo so much at Steve Smith and David Warner. What about your cricketers? Is this gentleman's game you invented?? Shame @josbuttler, @JofraArcher
#Ashes19," one fan wrote.
"Jofra Archer & Jos Buttler were laughing when Steve Smith got injured. Horrible Behaviour, this is what happens when success gets into your head #ENGvAUS #Ashes19," another fan tweeted.
"Jofra Archer not checking on Steve Smith after the nasty blow on the latter's neck. Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler were laughing when Steve Smith got injured. Be a better human before a better player! #DisgustingArcher #Ashes2019 #StevenSmith," one fan tweeted.
Ever since, Australia landed in Australia to play the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and Ashes, Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been subjected to boos from the England crowd. The trio was involved in a ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018 and this result in the players getting suspended for one year.
In the ongoing second Test of the Ashes, England will resume day five at 96/4 with a lead of 104 in the second innings. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 08:32 IST
