Ashes: Spin has played big role at Adelaide, need to consider playing Leach, says Root

Adelaide [Australia], December 14 (ANI): England Test skipper Joe Root on Tuesday said that spin has played a big factor at the Adelaide Oval in the past, so the team needs to consider playing Jack Leach in the second Ashes Test.

Australia and England will square off in the second Ashes Test, beginning Thursday at Adelaide. The match would be contested under lights.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson had missed the first Test which Australia won by nine wickets to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.



"From our point of view, it's not over-thinking that night-time part of it. There will be two sessions of the game where the sun will be out, then it might not do as much. Not falling into the trap where it will swing around corners for five days, understanding the different challenges that a pink-ball Test at this ground takes. Also, as a batting group, managing those different phases and finding ways to make big totals," ESPNcricinfo quoted Root as saying.

"The most important thing from a batting element is recognising when those periods come along. It could be very good for batting, sun out, for large portions of the day then it's making sure if it does start moving around you adapt and don't lose three wickets in ten overs and let the turn Test on its head," he added.

Talking about spinner Jack Leach, Root said: "Spin has generally played a good factor in recent times on this ground, especially as the game progresses, so it's something we'll have to look at. See where we are physically as a bowling group and how we can be balanced out."

"I'm sure he [Leach] will want to respond and get back into the series. I don't think it's as straightforward as looking at that as a concern, actually you look at it, they [Australia] took an opportunity, played it pretty well, and if they try to do that on a wicket that's a bit more responsive then it brings him into the game even more." (ANI)

