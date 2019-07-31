Ashes: Stuart Broad asks Jofra Archer to be patient

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad on Wednesday urged teammate and fast bowler Jofra Archer to be patient ahead of the forthcoming Ashes, starting August 1.

"Patience Jof, only 1 more day..," Broad replied to Archer's 2015 tweet, "Why is it not ashes Yet."



England will host Australia for five Ashes Test series from August 1 to September 16. Both the teams will wear names and numbers on their jerseys, which is an ICC initiative to help fans connect with the players.

Ashes mark the commencement of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

ICC World Test Championship was announced last year, with the top nine full member nations -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies -- competing in a total of 71 Test matches across 27 bi-lateral series over two years.

The top two teams with most points as of April 30, 2021, will then contest in the WTC final in June 2021 in the UK. Each of the nine teams will play six of the eight possible opponents across a two-year period, with three series at home and as many series away and a total of 120 points up for grab within each series.

Following are the Ashes squad:

England: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes (vc), Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Australia: Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

England and Australia will meet for the first Ashes Test on August 1 at Edgbaston. (ANI)

