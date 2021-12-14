Ashes: Travis Head gearing up to face Broad in 2nd Test

Adelaide [Australia], December 14 (ANI): Australia middle-order batter Travis Head on Tuesday said that he is gearing up to face Stuart Broad in the upcoming second Ashes Test.

Australia and England will square off in the second Ashes Test, beginning Thursday at Adelaide. The match would be contested under lights.

Broad and James Anderson had missed the first Test which Australia won by nine wickets to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.



"Not just on facing Broady, but generally batting from around the wicket - we looked at some stuff; personally I've worked really hard on around the wicket, we got found out a bit in England, personally, and maybe as a team. Over the last six months, I've gone away and worked really hard at that, how I line the ball up and where I try to play it," ESPNcricinfo quoted Head as saying.

"You do your homework on Broady - he's a fantastic bowler. Haven't played against Anderson... Broad was tough in the Ashes, he was fantastic against the left-handers and probably got the upper hand. The conditions here, we are used to them, and if we can put the bowlers out there for an extended period of time, we can put them under pressure," he added.

Further talking about the challenge of facing Broad, Head said: "No doubt he [Broad] will be coming in excited about the Test and the pink ball. It does give the opportunity to swing it and he has had success against left-handers so he'll be confident. But we've come off a fantastic Test and everyone in this team is in fantastic form, so it's exciting."

Head had scored 152 in the first innings of the Gabba Test and he played a crucial role in Australia winning the Test match. (ANI)

