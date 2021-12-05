Ashes: Vaughan backs Cummins to excel as Australia Test skipper

Brisbane [Australia], December 5 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels fast bowler Pat Cummins will be able to lead Australia in the longest format despite the pacer's workload.

Cummins was last week named Australian men's Test cricket team captain following the announcement of Tim Paine taking an indefinite break from all cricket.

Vaughan though admitted that he isn't in the favour of fast bowlers being the captain of the side but backed "high class player" Cummins to do the job for Australia.

"Never been one to think Quick Bowlers can be Captains. The workload the reason why it's more difficult but I do think @patcummins30 looks the type of person who could make it work .. Very calm personality & obviously high class player so it should work .. #Ashes," Vaughan tweeted.



Cummins on Sunday revealed the playing XI for the upcoming first Ashes Test, beginning Wednesday at the Gabba.

Travis Head will bat at number five while Mitchell Starc has also found a place in the bowling attack.

On the other hand, England skipper Joe Root opted to not disclose the playing XI three days ahead of the game.

"We've got all the options on the table but we're not going to name a team just yet. We'll have to see the forecast and how that pitch changes over the next couple of days," cricket.com.au quoted Root as saying.

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

