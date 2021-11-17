Ashes: Will be surprised if same 4 bowlers are used in all 5 Tests, says Cummins

Melbourne [Australia], November 17 (ANI): Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins on Wednesday said the rest and rotation policy is not just based purely on "workload" as there are always "small little injuries" during the build-up of a series.

England and Australia will lock horns in the five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Cummins said the great thing about the Australian team is the squad has a "huge stable of fast bowlers" so it won't be an issue if someone misses the showpiece event against England.

"When someone's I guess rested it is normally more to it than just purely workload. There's always niggles and small little injuries that we're dealing with, basically after every single Test match," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.



"The great thing is we've got a huge stable of fast bowlers. So yeah, I don't think it'll be a huge issue if someone's not able to get up for a Test or someone's just red-lining a little bit. Someone else can slot in," he added.

The Australia pacer said he would be surprised to see if the team from Down Under plays "same four bowlers" throughout the Ashes.

"I'd be surprised if the same four bowlers were used for all five Tests. That's pretty rare, especially the five-Test match summer. But I certainly won't be putting my hand up to be rested unless I've got something going wrong," said Cummins.

After registering their maiden T20 World Cup win, the Australia squad members on Tuesday landed in the country and the potential Test stars have flown to Queensland to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine ahead of the upcoming Ashes.

Australia had defeated New Zealand by eight wickets to win their first men's T20 World Cup under captain Aaron Finch. (ANI)

