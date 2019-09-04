Australian allrounder Ashleigh Gardner
Australian allrounder Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner wants to bat up the order

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:40 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 4 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner wants to bat up the order to contribute more to the batting against West Indies in the upcoming one day international bilateral series between the two countries.
The swashbuckling batter who comes at one down in T20 internationals is generally Australia's mainstay lower down the order in the one day format.
In the absence of opening batter Nicole Bolton, the Australian squad will see a rejuvenated batting order and may witness Gardner batting at number 6 if not higher.
"I'd love to (go higher) if I get the opportunity," cricket.com.au quoted Gardner as saying.
The right-handed batter was the player of the match in the T20 World Cup final against England last year. Gardner grabbed three wickets and scored an unbeaten 33 to get the better of England.
"When I think about the West Indies, I just think about the World Cup and the team performance," she said.
Australia tour of West Indies kicks off from September 5, in Antigua. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:00 IST

Intl Hockey Federation announces schedule for Pro League 2020

Lausanne [Switzerland], Sept 4 (ANI): The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the schedule for the second edition of the FIH Pro League on Wednesday which includes 144 matches.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:46 IST

Alyssa Healy ready for West Indies tour

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 4 (ANI): Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy is all set to take on West Indies in the upcoming One-Day International series, which kicks off from September 9.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:39 IST

India bats for including shooting as event in CWG 2022

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): India has pitched to get shooting included in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Kiren Rijiju, the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, has written to Nicky Morgan, UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport seeking her 'personal intervention' in the mat

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:06 IST

Misbah-ul-Haq named Pakistan men's team head coach

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 4 (ANI): Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq was on Wednesday appointed Pakistan men's national team head coach for all the formats on a three-year contract.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:45 IST

Losing doesn't matter as long as team shows character, says Malinga

Kandy [Sri Lanka], Sept 4 (ANI): Captain Lasith Malinga has said losing does not matter as long as his team shows character after Sri Lanka was defeated by New Zealand in the second T20I match on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:48 IST

Tim Paine lost a 'bit of sleep' thinking about Ben Stokes

Dubai [UAE], Sept 4 (ANI): After England all-rounder Ben Stokes took away the victory from Australia's hands, Aussie captain Tim Paine said he lost a 'bit of sleep' strategising how his team is going to tackle the 28-year-old on field.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:48 IST

Giorgio Chiellini undergoes successful knee surgery, ruled out...

Turin [Italy], Sept 4 (ANI): Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has undergone successful surgery for a right knee injury and the expected recovery time is around 6 months, the club said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:03 IST

Tim Paine expecting Khawaja to bounce back after omission from...

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 4 (ANI): Despite Usman Khawaja failing to find a spot in the 12-man squad for the fourth Ashes Test match, Australia skipper Tim Paine said that the 32-year-old is a 'key player' in their team and is expected to bounce back strongly.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:00 IST

Roger Federer crashes out of US Open as Grigor Dimitrov books semis spot

New York [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): In an intense five-set match, Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov registered a 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Roger Federer on Wednesday during their US Open clash to secure a semi-finals spot in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 08:33 IST

US Open: Serena Williams thrashes Wang Qiang to reach semi-finals

New York [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): American tennis player Serena Williams on Wednesday reached US Open's semi-finals after defeating China's Wang Qiang by 6-1, 6-0.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 08:31 IST

FIFA unveils official emblem for Qatar World Cup 2022

Doha [Qatar], Sept 4 (ANI): FIFA on Tuesday unveiled the official emblem of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup which is scheduled to be hosted in Qatar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 22:43 IST

De Grandhomme, Tom Bruce hand Kiwis T20I series win over Sri Lanka

Kandy [Sri Lanka], Sept 3 (ANI): Colin de Grandhomme and Tom Bruce played knocks of 59 and 53 respectively to give New Zealand a win by four wickets against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series here at Pallekele.

Read More
iocl