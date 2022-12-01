Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe join Sulakshana Naik in CAC of BCCI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the appointment of a new three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising former India cricketers Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape alongside Sulakshana Naik.

Ashok Malhotra has played for India in seven Test matches and 20 One Day Internationals. Jatin Paranjape has represented India in four ODIs.

Sulakshana Naik will continue to be a part of the three-member CAC in which Madan Lal and RP Singh were the members of the panel. Sulakshana was appointed in January 2020 for a period of one year.



Malhotra recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) while Paranjpe was part of the senior selection committee until recently.

Madan Lal became ineligible to continue after crossing the age limit of 70 and RP Singh has joined Mumbai Indians as a talent scout leaving two vacant positions in the CAC.

The first job of the new CAC is going to be to pick a new selection committee as the previous one headed by former India cricketer Chetan Sharma was sacked after India lost in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The deadline already got over on the 28th of November 2022 with more than 60 people applying for it. According to criteria set by the BCCI, candidates should have played at least seven Tests or 30 first-class matches or 10 One Day Internationals and 20 first-class matches. The applicant should have retired from the game at least five years ago. (ANI)

