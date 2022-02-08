Ashton Agar named in Australia's Test squad for series against Pakistan

Melbourne [Australia], February 8 (ANI): The National Selection Panel (NSP) on Tuesday named an 18-player Australia Test squad for the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time since 1998 for three Test matches, three One-Day Internationals, and one T20 International.



The Test-playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white-ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the One-Day Internationals and T20 International.



George Bailey, NSP Chair, said: "This squad covers for all scenarios including the conditions given it has been such a long time since Australia was last in Pakistan."



"With several subcontinent tours and a one-day World Cup in India on the near horizon this is a great first-up challenge for the group after the successful home Ashes Series. It's also a very historic tour given the length of time since an Australian side last toured Pakistan," he added.

Last week, Justin Langer had resigned as Australia coach and Andrew McDonald will be doing the duties of interim head coach.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Mitchell Starc. (ANI)

