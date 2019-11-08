Ricky Ponting (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin (R)
Ricky Ponting (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin (R)

Ashwin adds value to any team he's part of: Ricky Ponting

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After acquiring spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020, head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting, on Friday said that the off-spinner adds great value to any team he is a part of.
Delhi Capitals have acquired Ashwin and have released Indian left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith to Kings XI Punjab for the next year's tournament.
"Ashwin adds a lot of value to any team that he is a part of, and I am sure it is going to be no different when he joins Delhi Capitals. It is no secret that the pitch on our home ground is on the slower side, and is known to assist spinners. I believe, Ashwin, with his clever bowling, will have a tremendous impact when he bowls on it," Delhi Capitals coach Ponting said in an official statement.
Ashwin has played 68 Tests and 111 ODIs for India, and has managed to take 357 and 150 wickets respectively.
In the IPL, he has represented Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants and Kings XI Punjab.
He managed to win IPL twice with CSK in 2010 and 2011 and he was the captain of Kings XI Punjab for the last two seasons.
"I would like to wish Suchith all the very best, and I am sure he will excel in his new team. I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Ravichandran Ashwin to the Delhi Capitals family," Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal said.
"He is easily one of the best and most experienced spinners around, with a tremendous record in India and IPL colours. There is no doubt in my mind that Ashwin's presence will benefit our team tremendously, as we eye the big prize - the IPL title," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:07 IST

Wanted to give country another reason to celebrate 75 years of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After winning the bid for hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023, Hockey India's president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad on Friday said the country has "another reason to celebrate 75 years of Independence."

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:06 IST

Schedule for 13th South Asian Games 2019 announced

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The schedule for the 13th South Asian Games 2019 was announced on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:56 IST

CBSE to observe Fitness Week in November as part of Fit India Movement

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): In an attempt to promote fitness among school children, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be observing Fitness Week in the second and third week of November as a part of Fit India Movement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:33 IST

Andrew Balbirnie appointed as Ireland's Test and ODI captain

Dublin [Ireland], Nov 8 (ANI): Cricket Ireland on Friday announced that Andrew Balbirnie will lead the team in the Test and One-Day International format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:03 IST

Third T20I: Australia defeat Pakistan by 10 wickets, win series

Burswood [Australia], Nov 8 (ANI): Australia registered a massive 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third T20I match here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:50 IST

India to host 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup

Lausanne [Switzerland], Nov 8 (ANI): The Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday announced that India would be hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:04 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls Rojo 'top-quality footballer' after...

Leeds [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): Manchester City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer termed Marcos Rojo a 'top-quality footballer' for his performance against Partizan on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:58 IST

Dani Ceballos to miss Leicester City clash due to injury

London [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): Arsenal faced a major blow ahead of their clash against Leicester City as Dani Ceballos is set to miss the match due to a hamstring injury.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:55 IST

CGF delegates to meet IOA officials over exclusion of shooting...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Delegates of Commonwealth Games Federation will be meeting the officials of Indian Olympic Association on November 14 to discuss the exclusion of shooting from the Commonwealth Games, a source within the IOA confirmed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:39 IST

Napier T20I: Dawid Malan guides England to 76-run win over New Zealand

Napier [New Zealand], Nov 8 (ANI): England registered a comfortable 76 runs victory over New Zealand in the fourth T20I match here at the McLean Park on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:08 IST

Sachin, Harbhajan wish Brett Lee on his 43rd birthday

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday wished former Australian pacer Brett Lee on his 43rd birthday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:01 IST

Indebted to get an opportunity to do something for country: Rohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After becoming the first Indian male cricketer to play 100 T20Is, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday said that he is indebted to have the opportunity to do something for the country.

Read More
iocl