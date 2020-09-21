Ashwin available for next game, final call rests with team physio: Shreyas Iyer

Dubai [UAE], September 21 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said that spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be available for the next game but the final decision will be taken by team physio Patrick Farhat.

During the match against Kings XI Punjab, who were chasing a target of 158 runs, Iyer handed the ball to Ashwin in the sixth over. He bowled a splendid over as he scalped two crucial wickets of Karun Nair (1) and Nicholas Pooran (0). However, in the last ball, he dived to save a single and hurt his shoulder in the process.

Ashwin went off the field with Farhart after he seemed to have dislocated his left shoulder and used the jersey as a temporary sling. He was seen in the dressing room with a sling on his left hand and an ice-pack on the shoulder.

In the end, Delhi Capitals trumped Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over after both sides posted 157 runs on the board.

In the post-match presentation, Iyer said, "Credit to Ashwin, he almost changed the game in that over. It is up to the physio but Ashwin said he is available for the next game. It was really gutsy of (Axar) to lead the team in that area. It is good to know in the back of mind that I have an extra spinner who can pick it up. (Super Over combo) we usually go left-right combination, it becomes difficult for the bowler."

All-rounder Axar Patel said the Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab will definitely boost the morale of the side and added that Marcus Stoinis will have an impact on the team in the tournament.



Stoinis was awarded Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the game. He bowled three overs and scalped two wickets. He finished with figures of 2-29.

The Australian played a knock of 53 runs off 21 balls and guided the side to a respectable total.

"Obviously, it is always a positive vibe to win a game. We turned the table and made a comeback to win the game. Stoinis will make his impact on the team as he can contribute both in bowling and batting," Patel said in a virtual post-match conference.

According to Patel, Iyer and Rishabh Pant gave the momentum to the side after losing three quick wickets in the powerplay overs.

"We did not expect that we will lose three wickets in the powerplay, but it happens when you do not read the pitch early. Rishabh and Iyer then had a great contribution which gave the momentum to the side. After that, Stoinis had a great knock in the end," he said.

Patel had a great spell in the absence of Ashwin as he returned with figures of 1-14 in his four overs.

Delhi Capitals will now take on Chennai Super Kings at Dubai International Stadium on September 25. (ANI)

