Ashwin could play a match for Surrey before England Tests

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): Ravichandran Ashwin may play a County Championship match for Surrey ahead of India's five-match Test series against England, which starts August 4 with the Trent Bridge game.

The Indian off-spinner's chances of turning up for Surrey depend on the timely arrival of his work visa, which is a requisite to play county cricket. As reported by ESPNCricinfo, Ashwin is expected to play in Surrey's next match against Somerset at The Oval, starting July 11. He has previously represented Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire.

As of now, India have no tour games scheduled before the Tests. Team India are currently on a break after their defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand last month. Ashwin was the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 71 wickets from 14 Tests at an average of 20.33.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to arrange for a practice game before the first Test gets underway.

While speaking to the media in the virtual press conference at the end of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Kohli had said his side wanted first-class games ahead of the series against England, but they have not been given that.

Meanwhile, India opener Shubman Gill has been ruled out for eight weeks after he suffered a shin injury post the final encounter at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Incidentally, pacer Ishant Sharma had suffered an injury to his bowling hand while stopping a ball during the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl and had to get three stitches. But the pacer is set to be fit in time for the England Tests. (ANI)

