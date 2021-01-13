Ashwin has a laugh as Vihari tells Babul Supriyo correct spelling of his name

Sydney [Australia], January 13 (ANI): Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin broke into a laugh after batsman Hanuma Vihari reminded singer turned politician Babul Supriyo that his name is spelt as Vihari and not Bihari.

Vihari, who was going through a lean patch in the ongoing Test series against Australia, went on to show grit and fight with the bat as he batted for 161 balls and combined with Ashwin to deny Australia a win in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

But Supriyo wasn't happy with Vihari's knock and had criticised the right-handed batsman for his slow approach on day five. Supriyo while claiming that the batsman killed any chance India had of winning the third Test, wrote 'Hanuma Bihari' instead of Vihari.

Two days after his heroics, Vihari corrected Supriyo's typo in his name and the schooling by the right-handed batsman left Ashwin in splits.

"*Hanuma Vihari," Vihari tweeted while replying to Supriyo.





Vihari had batted with a Grade 2 tear on day five of the third Test. Speaking to ANI, sources in the team management had revealed that the scan reports are in and Vihari has a Grade 2 tear which has not only ruled him out of the final game, but also puts him in doubt for the England games.

It generally takes 3 to 6 weeks to completely recover from a Grade 2 tear. "His scan reports are in and he has a Grade 2 tear which means the boy batted for around 3 hours with searing pain. He deserves praise for standing there and holding fort like a true champion," the source had said.

While Vihari's hamstring issue was noticeable, not many knew that even Ashwin had back issues on Monday morning. It was later revealed by his wife Prithi on social media.

"The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoelaces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today," she tweeted after the win.

The Indian attack has already lost Mohammed Shami -- broken hand -- and Umesh Yadav -- calf injury -- during the course of the ongoing series and with the series level at 1-1, skipper Ajinkya Rahane will hope that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah can be fit in time for the final game, starting Friday. (ANI)

