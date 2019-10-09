India skipper Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli

Ashwin, Jadeja our first choice, says Virat Kohli

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:01 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against South Africa, skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are India's first choice as spinners in Test cricket.
"Ashwin and Jadeja in red-ball cricket are going to be our first choices because they give you so much with the bat as well," Kohli told reporters.
"So for us, it's about finding the best balance as a team and it is purely combination based," he added.
Rohit scored 176 in the first innings and then went on to score 126 in the second. With this, he became only the second Indian opener to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.
"He is in a great space and he is playing really well. He looked relaxed in the first game which is great to see," said Kohli.
"He is feeling like home at the top of the order and for us, as a team, it is a huge bonus," he added.
On the final day of the first Test, pacer Mohammad Shami scalped five wickets enabling India to register a victory before the tea interval.
"I think on flat pitches he has the ability to pick wickets in dead situations. He is someone who can change the complexion of the game anytime," said Kohli.
India will now face South Africa in the second Test of the series in Pune from October 10. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:48 IST

Double points for away Test win: Virat Kohli on World Test Championship

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against South Africa, skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday suggested that a team winning an away test match should get more points in World Test championships.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:20 IST

Winning gold at Tokyo Olympics main focus now, says PV Sindhu

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Months after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, Ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday said that her main focus now is to win gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:20 IST

Bumrah an inspiration for young boys and girls, says Nita Ambani

London [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has lauded India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and went on to call the bowler an inspiration for young boys and girls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:25 IST

Lovlina Borgohain enters quarter-finals of World Women's Boxing...

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 9 (ANI): India's Lovlina Borgohain progressed to the quarter-finals of World Women's Boxing Championships on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:00 IST

'We'll come off pitch together': Harry Kane leads England's...

Leeds [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): England football skipper Harry Kane has decided to take the fight against racism in his own hands, as he is prepared to lead his team off the field if players suffer racial abuse in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:54 IST

Kerala govt felicitates shuttler PV Sindhu

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who recently became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, was felicitated by the Kerala State Government on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:14 IST

Paralympian Deepa Malik files nomination for PCI president

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Deepa Malik has filed nomination for the president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:49 IST

Jimmy Neesham rates Rohit Sharma's debut Test opening performance as 'ok'

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Rohit Sharma may have impressed almost everyone with his debut performance as an opener in Test cricket, but New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham found his performance just 'okay'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:03 IST

Kylian Mbappe to miss France's Euro qualifying matches

Paris [France], Oct 9 (ANI): Striker Kylian Mbappe will miss France's Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Iceland and Turkey due to an injury, the France Football Federation confirmed on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:16 IST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic unveils his statue in Sweden

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Sweden's footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic unveiled his own shirtless statue in the city of Malmo on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:30 IST

Ben Stokes' wife rubbishes reports of cricketer choking her

New Delhi [India],Oct 9 (ANI)  : England all-rounder Ben Stokes' wife Clare has rubbished reports that the player tried to choke her during a party.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 08:06 IST

Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement from football

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Germany's World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger has announced his retirement from football.

Read More
iocl