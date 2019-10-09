Ashwin, Jadeja our first choice, says Virat Kohli

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against South Africa, skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are India's first choice as spinners in Test cricket.

"Ashwin and Jadeja in red-ball cricket are going to be our first choices because they give you so much with the bat as well," Kohli told reporters.

"So for us, it's about finding the best balance as a team and it is purely combination based," he added.

Rohit scored 176 in the first innings and then went on to score 126 in the second. With this, he became only the second Indian opener to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

"He is in a great space and he is playing really well. He looked relaxed in the first game which is great to see," said Kohli.

"He is feeling like home at the top of the order and for us, as a team, it is a huge bonus," he added.

On the final day of the first Test, pacer Mohammad Shami scalped five wickets enabling India to register a victory before the tea interval.

"I think on flat pitches he has the ability to pick wickets in dead situations. He is someone who can change the complexion of the game anytime," said Kohli.

India will now face South Africa in the second Test of the series in Pune from October 10. (ANI)

