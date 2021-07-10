Ashwin part of Surrey's squad for fixture against Somerset

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday was added to Surrey's squad for the County Championship fixture against Somerset, beginning July 11 at the Oval.

"Ashwin will join the group for this match only. Sean Abbott was originally expected to be Surrey's second overseas player in this fixture, alongside Hashim Amla, but a hamstring injury sustained during the County Championship meeting with Gloucestershire ended his time at The Kia Oval early," said Surrey in an official statement.

He was replaced by New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, who suffered a glute injury on the first day of Surrey's match with Hampshire last week and will play no further part on the field.



Once the extent of Jamieson's injury was understood, Director of Cricket Alec Stewart began the process of recruiting Ashwin for this fixture. At that stage, two victories in Surrey's final two group matches would have seen them into Division One. While the draw with Hampshire now makes finishing in the top two very difficult, both the Club and Ashwin have agreed to this one-off arrangement.

Ashwin had remained in the country following India's World Test Championship final last month. He will meet up with India's Test squad following this match ahead of their Test series with England, which is not due to start until August 4. The fourth match of that series will be played at The Kia Oval between September 2 and 6, still more than seven weeks away.

With 413 Test wickets in 79 matches, the 34-year-old brings a raft of experience that will be of great benefit to young spinners Amar Virdi and Daniel Moriarty.

Sam Curran, Tom Curran & Jason Roy are isolating after a COVID breakout in the England white-ball camp while Will Jacks is part of the group called up to replace them. Ollie Pope's thigh injury means he will not be available until England's series with India. Ben Foakes (hamstring), Reece Topley (side) and Liam Plunkett (calf) are still not available for selection. (ANI)

