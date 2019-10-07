Zaheer Khan
Ashwin, Pujara, and Dhawan extend birthday wishes to Zaheer Khan as he turns 41!

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shikhar Dhawan extended their wishes to former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan who turned 41 today.
Zaheer played 92 Test matches for India, in which he scalped 311 wickets with the best figure of 7/87.
"Wishing @ImZaheer a happy birthday and a great year ahead," Ashwin tweeted.

On Sunday, Ashwin took the wicket of Thenuis de Bruyn on the final day of the first Test against South Africa and became the joint-fastest to 350 Test wickets along with Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.
Pujara who scored 87 runs in the inaugural Test of the series tweeted: "Happy birthday @ImZaheer paaji. Wish you a healthy long life with loads of joy and happiness."

"Happy birthday Zak Bhai! Have a fabulous year ahead with loads of happiness and good luck. @ImZaheer," Dhawan tweeted.

Former cricketers VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh also took to Twitter to shower their wishes to Zaheer.
"Happy Birthday @ImZaheer Wishing you a wonderful day and the most amazing year Zak," Laxman tweeted.

"Happy birthday my brother swing king @ImZaheer have a good one," Harbhajan tweeted.

In the limited-overs format, Zaheer bagged 282 wickets in 200 ODI matches while in 17 T20Is he had clinched 17 wickets.
Zaheer was part of India's fifty over World Cup-winning squad in 2011. He bade adieu to international and first-class cricket on October 15, 2015. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:42 IST

