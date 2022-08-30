Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan wins toss, opts to bat first against Afghanistan

Sharjah [UAE], August 30 (ANI): Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in their Group B tie at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Bangladesh is starting their Asia Cup campaign with this match. Afghanistan, on the other hand, scored an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their first match.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said the team has a strong bowling lineup.



"We will bat first. It will be difficult for Afghanistan, so that is what we will look to do. We have three seamers and two spinners - so our bowling is pretty much covered. Afghanistan is a very good side in T20 format, we have prepared well for their bowlers. Hopefully, we can show what we can do."

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said the morale of the team is high. "The way we played last game was brilliant, the morale of the team is high and we want to play the same way today. Same team today. Maybe it will be a bit low today, this pitch. We will look to keep them to a low total."

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi. (ANI)

