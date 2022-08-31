Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan wins toss, opts to bowl against India

Dubai [UAE], August 31 (ANI): Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2022 here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

After a nail-biting victory against Pakistan in a last-over thriller, scripted by Hardik Pandya, confident team India will be looking to continue their winning run against Hong Kong too in their second and final group league game.

India and Hong Kong played their previous two contests in Asia Cups (2008, 2018) in the ODI format. This will be the first time the two sides will mark their first meeting in a T20I.



Speaking at the time of the toss, Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan, "We are going to bowl first. In Oman, we chased down well and that is what we are looking to do. The last time we played India, it was a godo game and we know we did some mistakes and want to make sure we capitalize on that. We have the same team we played against UAE."

Speaking at the time of the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma, "We were going to bowl first as well. Looks like an even covering of grass and we need to bat well to get to a good score. We just want to continue to do what we are doing as a team. We don't want to look at the opposition and play good and hard cricket. We need to do our basics right, which is what got us a victory against Pakistan. One change: Hardik Pandya is rested considering how important he is for us, Rishabh Pant comes in."

Hong Kong (Playing XI): Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla and Mohammad Ghazanfar.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.


