Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan undergoes MRI for knee injury, results to be compiled on Tuesday

Dubai [UAE], September 5 (ANI): Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has undergone an MRI for his knee injury and its results will be compiled tomorrow, following which decisions about his selection will be made, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

The star keeper-batter of Pakistan had suffered an injury during the 15th over of India's innings in the high-profile Super Four clash against arch-rivals on Sunday. He fell down awkwardly while attempting to collect a bouncer bowled by pacer Mohammed Hasnain.

Presently, he is doing well, the PCB said.

Also, pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has shown significant improvement and the medical team is also monitoring him continuously.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement on Saturday, regarding Dahani's unavailability for Pakistan's next match in the Asia Cup. The right-arm pacer was ruled out due to a suspected side strain injury.

Earlier, pacers Mohammad Wasim and Shaheen Afridi were ruled out of the ongoing tournament owing to their injuries.



Coming to the match with India, put to bat first by Pakistan, India put on 181/7 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli scored his second consecutive half-century of the tournament, hitting a solid 60 off 44 balls. Captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also hit quickfire 28 runs each and registered an explosive 54-run opening stand.

Spinner Shadab Khan registered the best bowling figures for Pakistan, taking 2/31. Pacers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf took a wicket each. Mohammad Nawaz also got a wicket.

Chasing 182, Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman early. But Mohammed Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz put on a 73-run stand to keep their team alive in the game. After Nawaz's dismissal for 42 of 20 balls and Rizwan's dismissal for 71 off 51 balls, Team India revived their chances in the game.

But Khusdil Shah (14*) and Asif Ali (16) posted vital contributions to take their side across the finishing line with one ball to spare. Pakistan won by five wickets.

Ravi Bishnoi (1/26) and Arshdeep Singh (1/27) were the pick of bowlers for India. Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal also took a wicket each.

Nawaz won the 'Man of the Match' award for his all-round performance of 42 runs and 1/25.

Pakistan will play Afghanistan on Wednesday. (ANI)

