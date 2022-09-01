Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka wins toss, opts to bowl against Bangladesh in must-win match

Dubai [UAE], September 1 (ANI): Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their Group B tie of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The first do-or-die encounter of the Asia Cup is between two teams who suffered defeats against Afghanistan and have to battle it out for a place in Super fours from Group B.

Speaking at the time of toss, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka, "We are going to bowl first. It's a used wicket, so chasing will be important. We had good preparation coming into this game. We are concentrating on our batting. We will try to play as we have been playing for the last two years. The team that comes up with a good performance wins."



Speaking at the time of toss, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said they also wanted to field first.

"We wanted to field first, but that's not in our control. We didn't bat well against Afghanistan. Today is a different day. We have three changes in our team, we have made a few changes. Hopefully, that will work for us today. We want to play some good cricket today, we are not concerned about what is being talked about in the media."

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman and Ebadot Hossain. (ANI)

